Left Menu

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses six-lakh mark, death toll at

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-05-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 15:33 IST
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses six-lakh mark, death toll at

The COVID-19 tally in Odisha crossed the six-lakh mark on Saturday as 11,805 more people tested positive for the infection, while 21 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 2,294, a health department official said.

With these new infections, the caseload of coronavirus disease reached 6,00,492 in the coastal state, he said.

At least 6,611 fresh cases were reported from quarantine centres and 5,194 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of new cases at 1,414, followed by Sundargarh (1,209) and Cuttack (1197).

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, ''Regret to inform the demise of twenty-one COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.'' Four new fatalities were recorded in Khurda, three in Angul, two each in Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Puri, Rayagada and Sundergarh and one each in Boudh, Gajapati, Koraput and Nuapada, the official said.

Fifty-three other COVID patients have also died due to comorbidities.

Odisha now has 1,06,471 active cases, and 4,91,674 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The state has conducted over 1.08 crore sample tests for COVID-19 thus far, including 57,002 on Friday, and the positivity rate stands at 5.55 per cent.

However, the state's daily test positive report (TPR) has been over 20 per cent for the last nine days, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 6,430 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths; witnesses drop in positivity rate

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi reported 6,430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This is the second consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The number of fatalities due to coronavirus infe...

Russell Crowe to lead thriller 'Poker Face'

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has teamed up with filmmaker Gary Fleder for thriller Poker Face.Written by Stephen M Coates, film will see Crowe essay the role of Jake, a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood friends to his Miami es...

Karnataka govt ignores expert panel, takes political decisions on COVID-19 issues: advisory panel member

The state government ignores the expert committee and takes political decisions on issues such as the COVID vaccine shortage and erratic oxygen supply, alleged Dr HM Prasanna, Karnataka Technical Advisory Committee member on COVID-19 and th...

Procure drugs for black fungus treatment: Vasundhara Raje to Rajasthan govt

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said the state government should procure medicines used in black fungus disease at the earliest.BlackFungus is a new disease happening in Rajasthan. Liposomal Amphotericin B 50mg i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021