85 per cent of COVID cases from 10 states: Health Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 15:36 IST
Ten states account for 85 per cent of the total novel coronavirus cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said 11 states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases while eight have active cases between 50,000 and one lakh.

Twenty-four states have a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 15 per cent, it said.

India in a day recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have reduced to 36,73,802 and comprise 15.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.83 per cent, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

