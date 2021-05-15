Tech Mahindra appoints Meghna Hareendran as Wellness Officer

IT services major Tech Mahindra on Saturday said it has appointed Meghna Hareendran as its 'Wellness Officer' with immediate effect.

The new role has been created to institutionalise holistic wellness of all associates, and to ensure the access to medicine, hospitals and other medical supplies amidst the COVID crisis, while maintaining the mental well-being of the Tech Mahindra family, a statement said.

Hareendran will work as a central programme manager to take care of the healthcare needs of the associates, it added.

She will also be responsible for managing relationships with Tech Mahindra partners and vendors to ensure a comprehensive suite of wellness offerings to them.

''Meghna is one of our bright young HR leaders who is passionate and already making a positive difference to the lives of many. Her appointment as a 'Wellness Officer' reiterates our belief in 'Wellness before Business' and underscores our commitment towards ensuring holistic wellness of our associates,” Tech Mahindra Global Chief People Officer and Head (Marketing) Harshvendra Soin said.

As India reels under the impact of the deadly second wave of coronavirus infection, hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. Organisations across the spectrum have come forward to support the relief efforts.

