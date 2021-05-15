Left Menu

Magisterial inquiry ordered into death of COVID patient in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-05-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a 65-year-old COVID-19 patient after her relatives alleged medical negligence by doctors during her treatment.

Poonch District Magistrate Inder Jeet ordered the inquiry and asked the inquiry officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Basharat Hussain, to submit his report within seven days, officials said.

In order, the DM said a video went viral on social media after the woman, a resident of Mannar village of Haveli Tehsil, succumbed to COVID-19 at Poonch district hospital on Friday with her relatives accusing the hospital authorities of negligence in handling the case.

The order said the Medical superintendent, district hospital, Poonch has reported that the attendant manhandled the doctor on duty.

''The allegations are of very serious in nature and need to be thoroughly investigated,'' the district magistrate said and ordered an inquiry by the additional deputy commissioner.

''He (Hussain) shall impartially inquire into the matter and submit the factual report within seven days positively. He shall be fully cooperated by Health authorities,'' the order said.

