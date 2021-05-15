Volunteers will visit 100 houses each to curb Covid: Minister

A new plan to control the spread of coronavirus has been evolved said Tamil Nadu Housing Minister S Muthuswamy on Saturday.

Elaborating on the plan while handing Rs 2,000 over to each ration cardholder as Covid-19 relief near here, the Minister said a volunteer would visit 100 houses in an area, enquire about the health condition of the household and take necessary steps.

If anyone suffers cough, cold, or fever, he or she would be sent to a Covid-testing unit and till the result is declared, he or she would be kept in a place and be provided food and shelter, he said.

If tested positive, the person would be sent to a hospital for treatment. If negative, the person would be sent back home with advice to maintain social distancing and wear a mask, the Minister said.

He appealed to the people to avail themselves of the services of the Covid war room to get information on vacancies for admission of coronavirus patients to health facilities and also get information about the testing and screening centers.

Also, the Minister asked the people to donate liberally to the coronavirus relief fund.

C Kathiravan, District Collector, presided over the function.

