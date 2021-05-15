Left Menu

Procure drugs for black fungus treatment: Vasundhara Raje to Rajasthan govt

Liposomal Amphotericin B 50mg injections and Posaconazole 300mg tablets are needed to treat this, Raje said on Saturday.She requested the state government to procure the medicines so that the people dont have to buy it at exorbitant prices on the black market.The black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, is caused by a fungus called mucor.Recently, several states have flagged cases of COVID-triggered mucormycosis, especially among patients who are diabetic.In an advisory released on May 9, the Centre said mucormycosis may turn fatal if uncared for.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-05-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:37 IST
Procure drugs for black fungus treatment: Vasundhara Raje to Rajasthan govt

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said the state government should procure medicines used in black fungus disease at the earliest.

''BlackFungus is a new disease happening in Rajasthan. Liposomal Amphotericin B 50mg injections and Posaconazole 300mg tablets are needed to treat this,'' Raje said on Saturday.

She requested the state government to procure the medicines so that the people don't have to buy it at exorbitant prices on the black market.

The black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, is caused by a fungus called mucor.

Recently, several states have flagged cases of COVID-triggered mucormycosis, especially among patients who are diabetic.

In an advisory released on May 9, the Centre said mucormycosis may turn fatal if uncared for. It also said the fungal infection mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.

Major risk factors for this disease include uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, malignancy and voriconazole therapy, the ICMR-Health Ministry advisory stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish ruling party promises 'middle class for all' post-COVID

Polands ruling Law and Justice PiS party promised a middle-class future for all on Saturday, putting lower taxes for most, higher healthcare spending and support for young families at the centre of its new Polish Deal to recover from the pa...

Received over 1.73 lakh Covishield doses on Saturday; now have 6 days of stocks of this vaccine available for 45+ age group: AAP MLA Atishi.

Received over 1.73 lakh Covishield doses on Saturday now have 6 days of stocks of this vaccine available for 45 age group AAP MLA Atishi....

AAI taking all precautions in view of cyclone Tauktae

The Airports Authority of India AAI on Saturday announced the suspension of scheduled flight services at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep till 10 am on May 16 due to heavy rains.The Authority has directed all airports concerned to take all pre...

Chances of hospitalisation after COVID vaccination are 0.06 pc, says Indraprastha Apollo Hospital study

The Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi said on Saturday on the basis of an observational study that 97.38 per cent of those vaccinated were protected from the COVID-19 infection and the chances of hospitalisation after the vaccination ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021