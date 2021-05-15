Jharkhand COVID fatalities plunge 37% of average in May

Tribal-dominated Jharkhand on Saturday saw its fresh fatalities plunge below 100 for the third time in May at 76, with capital Ranchi also witnessing COVID-19 related deaths coming down to 28.

This is a 37 per cent dip, compared to an average 121 fatalities during May so far.

The death toll in the state has climbed to 4,366, as per a Health Department bulletin.

Ranchi district recorded 28 new fatalities as compared to 40 a day before.

The state had recorded 97 fatalities each on May 13 and May 10 while to date this month, the highest number of 159 deaths was registered on May 2.

A look at the health bulletin of the state suggests that prominent cities of Jharkhand like Ranchi,East Singhbhum with headquarter at Jamshedpur,Bokaro, Hazaribag, Dhanbad and Ramgarh are witnessing an increasing trend of COVID cases, while relatively backward districts including Dumka, Garwah, Chatra and Gumla are logging lesser number of infections.

No deaths were reported from eight of the 24 districts in the state during the last 24 hours which are Chatra, Dumka, Garhwa, Gumla, Godda, Lohardaga, Pakur and Ramgarh.

Battling sharp surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave, the state government has extended the lockdown- like restrictions with stricter provisions, including seven days mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, till May 27.

The state has suspended the operation of intra and inter-city bus services and put a cap on people attending weddings at 11 among others.

The state's positive tally has climbed to 3,10,024 with 3,776 new cases, the health department said in the bulletin.

The mineral-rich state now has 45,056 active cases, while the number of cases declared recovered and discharged so far stand at 2,60,602, it said.

Bokaro recorded 8 fatalities while a sharp decline in deaths was recorded in East Singhbhum at 7 fatalities. East Singhbhum which has been recording maximum fataliteis after capital Ranchi, had recorded 16 fatalities a day before.

Five casualties were reported from Giridih while four deaths each were recorded in Dhanbad, Hazaribag and Simdega.

Jamtara, Khunti and Palamu recorded three deaths each while two deaths were reported from West Singhbhum.

Deoghar, Koderma, Latehar, Sahebganj and Saraikela reported one death each, as per the bulletin.

Altogether, 76,39,859 samples have been tested in Jharkhand thus far, including 49,596 since Thursday, it added.

The mortality rate in the state remained higher at 1.40 per cent as against the nation's 1.10 per cent, while the recovery rate from the deadly virus stood at 84.05 per cent against India's 83.50 per cent.

In a bid to protect its citizens from the deadly disease, the Jharkhand government had on Friday launched a free vaccination drive for people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

Over 1.57 crore people in the state are in the 18-44 years age bracket.

The state government could not roll out the inoculation drive for these people from May 1 as it was facing a shortage of vaccines.

