Left Menu

Misuse of steroids is cause of mucormycosis, says Randeep Guleria

All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday said misuse of steroids is a major cause behind mucormycosis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:57 IST
Misuse of steroids is cause of mucormycosis, says Randeep Guleria
AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday said misuse of steroids is a major cause behind mucormycosis. Guleria also urged the hospitals to follow protocols of infection control practices as secondary infections -- fungal and bacterial -- can be seen as the COVID-19 cases are increasing and are causing more mortality.

The AIIMS director while addressing the health briefing, said, "As COVID-19 cases are increasing, it's of paramount importance that we follow protocols of infection control practices at hospitals. It is been seen that secondary infections -- fungal & bacterial -- are causing more mortality." He said, "Mucormycosis spores are found in soil, air and even in food. But they are of low virulence and usually do not causes infection. There were very few cases of this infection before COVID. Now a large number of cases are being reported due to COVID."

At AIIMS, 23 patients are being treated for this fungal infection. Out of them, 20 are still COVID-19 positive & the rest are negative for COVID. Many states have reported more than 500 cases of mucormycosis, said Guleria. He further said, "Mucormycosis can affect the face, infecting nose, the orbit of the eye, or brain, which can cause even vision loss. It can also spread to the lung."

"Misuse of steroids is a major cause behind this infection. Chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, COVID positive and those who are taking steroids. To prevent it, we should stop the misuse of steroids," AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria added. Earlier in the day, the Haryana government declared Mucormycosis a notified disease and the Odisha government has constituted a seven-member state-level committee to monitor such cases in the state.

On May 12, two people have lost their lives Black Fungus infection in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish ruling party promises 'middle class for all' post-COVID

Polands ruling Law and Justice PiS party promised a middle-class future for all on Saturday, putting lower taxes for most, higher healthcare spending and support for young families at the centre of its new Polish Deal to recover from the pa...

Received over 1.73 lakh Covishield doses on Saturday; now have 6 days of stocks of this vaccine available for 45+ age group: AAP MLA Atishi.

Received over 1.73 lakh Covishield doses on Saturday now have 6 days of stocks of this vaccine available for 45 age group AAP MLA Atishi....

AAI taking all precautions in view of cyclone Tauktae

The Airports Authority of India AAI on Saturday announced the suspension of scheduled flight services at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep till 10 am on May 16 due to heavy rains.The Authority has directed all airports concerned to take all pre...

Chances of hospitalisation after COVID vaccination are 0.06 pc, says Indraprastha Apollo Hospital study

The Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi said on Saturday on the basis of an observational study that 97.38 per cent of those vaccinated were protected from the COVID-19 infection and the chances of hospitalisation after the vaccination ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021