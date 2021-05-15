Left Menu

Researchers make new drug compound for stopping malaria

During a recent study, researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis designed a drug-like compound that effectively blocks a critical step in the malaria parasite life cycle. They are working to develop this compound into a potential first-of-its-kind malaria treatment.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-05-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:58 IST
Researchers make new drug compound for stopping malaria
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

During a recent study, researchers at the Francis Crick Institute and the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis designed a drug-like compound that effectively blocks a critical step in the malaria parasite life cycle. They are working to develop this compound into a potential first-of-its-kind malaria treatment. While drugs and mosquito control have reduced levels of malaria over recent decades, the parasite still kills over 400,000 people every year, infecting many more. Worryingly, it has now developed resistance to many existing antimalarial drugs, meaning new treatments that work in different ways are urgently needed.

In their research, published in PNAS, the scientists developed a set of compounds designed to stop the parasite from being able to burst out of red blood cells, a process vital to its replication and life cycle. They found one compound, in particular, was highly effective in human cell tests. "Malaria parasites invade red blood cells where they replicate many times, before bursting out into the bloodstream to repeat the process. It's this cycle and build-up of infected red blood cells which causes the symptoms and sometimes fatal effects of the disease," says Mike Blackman, lead author and group leader of the Malaria Biochemistry Laboratory at the Crick.

"If we can effectively trap malaria in the cell by blocking the parasite's exit route, we could stop the disease in its tracks and halt its devastating cycle of invading cells." The compound works by blocking an enzyme called SUB1, which is critical for malaria to burst out of red blood cells. Existing antimalarials work by killing the parasite within the cell, so the researchers hope this alternative drug action will overcome the resistance the parasite has acquired.

Importantly the compound is also able to pass through the membranes of the red blood cell and of the compartment within the cell where the parasites reside. The team is continuing to optimise the compound, making it smaller and more potent. If successful, it will need to be tested in further experiments and in animal and human trials to show it is safe and effective, before being made available to people.

Chrislaine Withers-Martinez, author and researcher in the Malaria Biochemistry Laboratory, says: "Many existing antimalarial drugs are plant-derived and while they're incredibly effective, we don't know the precise mechanisms behind how they work. Our decades of research have helped us identify and understand pathways crucial to the malaria life cycle allowing us to rationally design new drug compounds based on the structure and mechanism of critical enzymes like SUB1.

"This approach, which has already been highly successful at finding new treatments for diseases including HIV and Hepatitis C, could be key to sustained and effective malaria control for many years to come." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish ruling party promises 'middle class for all' post-COVID

Polands ruling Law and Justice PiS party promised a middle-class future for all on Saturday, putting lower taxes for most, higher healthcare spending and support for young families at the centre of its new Polish Deal to recover from the pa...

Received over 1.73 lakh Covishield doses on Saturday; now have 6 days of stocks of this vaccine available for 45+ age group: AAP MLA Atishi.

Received over 1.73 lakh Covishield doses on Saturday now have 6 days of stocks of this vaccine available for 45 age group AAP MLA Atishi....

AAI taking all precautions in view of cyclone Tauktae

The Airports Authority of India AAI on Saturday announced the suspension of scheduled flight services at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep till 10 am on May 16 due to heavy rains.The Authority has directed all airports concerned to take all pre...

Chances of hospitalisation after COVID vaccination are 0.06 pc, says Indraprastha Apollo Hospital study

The Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi said on Saturday on the basis of an observational study that 97.38 per cent of those vaccinated were protected from the COVID-19 infection and the chances of hospitalisation after the vaccination ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021