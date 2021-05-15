Left Menu

Karnataka decides to utilise DMF fund to purchase oxygen

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:00 IST
Karnataka decides to utilise DMF fund to purchase oxygen

The Karnataka government on Saturday decided to utilise the funds under the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund for purchase of oxygen tankers, oxygen concentrators, pulse-oximeters and other emergency medical needs, to fight COVID.

The decision was taken in the meeting presided by Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani with senior officials, his office said in a statement.

The Minister has now allowed authorities to use the DMF funds to procure oxygen tankers and other medical equipment needed urgently to treat COVID-19 patients, it said.

''The state government will leave no stone unturned in the fight against the pandemic,'' Nirani was quoted as saying.

As per the decisions taken in the meeting, authorities will procure 10 cryogenic oxygen tankers and two tankers will be provided to each four revenue divisions in the state, and two oxygen tankers will be sent to the coastal region.

The Regional Commissioners will be given the power to manage and monitor the movements of these oxygen tankers in their jurisdictional areas.

Stating that it was also decided to set up oxygen generation plants at ten district hospitals to ensure smooth supply of oxygen to patients, the release said, two each in four revenue divisions and two hospitals will be chosen in the coastal region.

A committee in the Mines and Geology department in consultation with the health department will identify the hospitals to set up oxygen generation plants, it added.

The Mines and Geology department will also procure 1000 oxygen concentrators and distribute them to all the districts.

In an effort to help the patients in rural areas who lack modern health facilities, it has been decided to procure a large number of pulse-oximeters so that the patients can regularly check oxygen saturation level and take necessary steps accordingly, the release said.

The pulse-oximeters will be given to health committees at Gram Panchayat level.

At the meeting, it was also decided to set up a nursing college at Hatti Gold Mines camp site hospital.

This will help address shortage and provide placements to nurses and paramedics at hospitals in Raichur district, it said, adding that apart from this an exclusive oxygen generator plant will be installed at this hospital.

PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Police vaccination ambulances’ launched in J-K's Reasi

Police in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi on Saturday started vaccination ambulances after modifying 16 vehicles to help the civil administration to reach the remotest pockets of the district to ensure 100 percent inoculation against COVID-19, off...

Polish ruling party promises 'middle class for all' post-COVID

Polands ruling Law and Justice PiS party promised a middle-class future for all on Saturday, putting lower taxes for most, higher healthcare spending and support for young families at the centre of its new Polish Deal to recover from the pa...

Received over 1.73 lakh Covishield doses on Saturday; now have 6 days of stocks of this vaccine available for 45+ age group: AAP MLA Atishi.

Received over 1.73 lakh Covishield doses on Saturday now have 6 days of stocks of this vaccine available for 45 age group AAP MLA Atishi....

AAI taking all precautions in view of cyclone Tauktae

The Airports Authority of India AAI on Saturday announced the suspension of scheduled flight services at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep till 10 am on May 16 due to heavy rains.The Authority has directed all airports concerned to take all pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021