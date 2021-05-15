SP leader Azam Khan's condition stable: Hospital

Left Menu

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan remained in the COVID intensive care unit in stable condition on Saturday, the hospital treating him here said in a statement.Azam Khan and his son Abdullah were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta Hospital here on May 9 for coronavirus treatment.As on May 15, Azam Khan 72 was inside the COVID ICU following severe COVID infection.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:02 IST
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan remained in the COVID intensive care unit in stable condition on Saturday, the hospital treating him here said in a statement.

Azam Khan and his son Abdullah were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta Hospital here on May 9 for coronavirus treatment.

''As on May 15, Azam Khan (72) was inside the COVID ICU following severe COVID infection. He is now needing 4-5 litre oxygen support. He is fully conscious. A team of doctors of the critical care team are monitoring him under the severe infection disease protocol. His condition is stable,'' the hospital statement read.

The condition of his son Mohammad Abdullah (30) is stable and satisfactory, the statement said.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in the jail in February last year in connection with various cases.

The Allahabad High Court had in December granted bail to Fatma in all cases registered against her.

