Guj: 4 COVID-19 patients shifted after fire erupts in building

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:16 IST
At least four COVID-19 patients were shifted from a hospital in a commercial complex here in Gujarat on Saturday after a fire broke out in an air conditioning unit located on its ground floor, an official said.

''A total of 12 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment at Vedanta Hospital, located on the third floor of Capital Complex in the city's Naroda locality, where the blaze erupted around 2.30 pm due to a spark in the air conditioning unit on the ground floor,'' said Rajesh Bhatt, additional chief fire officer of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

He said two hospitals- Vedanta Hospital and Keshvi Hospital--are located on the third floor of the complex.

''The fire spread externally to the third floor of the building. At least four COVID-19 patients admitted in the non-ICU ward of Vedanta hospital were rushed out and shifted to two different hospitals,'' he said.

Although the fire and smoke did not reach any of the two hospitals and only affected a few electronic shops, the administration decided to shift the patients for their safety in ambulances, the official said.

Vedanta Hospital had 12 COVID-19 patients at the time of the incident, while the adjoining Keshvi Hospital had four OPD patients, who moved out following the blaze, he added.

At least eight fire tenders brought the fire under control after two hours, he said, adding the power supply in the building was disrupted for an hour.

''All are safe and the fire has been brought under control,'' he said.

