Covishield stock to last 6 days for 45+ age group after Delhi received its 1.73 lakh doses:Atishi

Covishield stock to last 6 days for 45+ age group after Delhi received its 1.73 lakh doses:AtishiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:21 IST
The Delhi government received over 1.73 lakh doses of Covishield on Saturday and the stocks of this vaccine will last for another six days for the 45 plus age group as well as frontline and health care workers, AAP MLA Atishi said.
She said the stocks of Covaxin will last for another three days.
There was no vaccination on Friday since it was a holiday owing to Eid, she said while issuing the vaccination bulletin.
There is no Covaxin stock available for the 18-44 years age group while the stock of Covishield will last for another eight days, she said.
