Special camps set up to inoculate those aged above 45

Puducherry, May 15 (PTI): With a view to covering those above 45 years of age under the vaccination drive against Covid-19, the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services is currently holding special camps.

Health Secretary T Arun said in a press release on Saturday that the department has been holding the camps since May 14.

They were set up at a government school in neighbouring Kadirkamam, at the Indira Gandhi hospital, at the Rajiv Gandhi hospital and at JIPMER here.

The camps would cover all those above 45 on production of aadhaar cards to confirm the age or any other documents for the purpose.

Arun said the inoculation was being done also in all the primary health centres.

With Puducherry currently witnessing an increase in the number of new cases of the viral infection, the department is conducting the camps to curb the pandemic.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has also been making appeals to the people to get vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)