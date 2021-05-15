Left Menu

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 165, one new death

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:49 IST
Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 165, one new death

Vietnam reported 165 new coronavirus cases and one new death on Saturday, its health ministry said, as it sees a steady rise in infections since the virus re-emerged late last month.

Half of the new cases were detected at Quang Chau industrial park in the northern province of Bac Giang, the ministry said in a statement.

Vietnam's latest outbreak has spread to 26 of 63 provinces, authorities said. The country has recorded a total 3,985 coronavirus cases, with 36 deaths, due largely to its strong containment record.

Also Read: Vietnam reports first death in patient who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Nashik sees 1,851 cases, 30 deaths, 3,182 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,68,486 on Saturday after 1,851 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 30 deaths and 3,182 recoveries, an official said.The toll in the district is 4,070 and the recov...

Govt considering subsidy to offset rise in global prices of P&K fertilisers' raw material

The Centre on Saturday said it is considering subsidies to offset rise in global prices of raw materials of phosphatic and potassic PK fertilisers in a bid to ensure their availability to farmers at subsidised rates across the country. The ...

PM reviews preparedness on cyclone Tauktae, asks officials to take all measures to ensure safe evacuation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the preparedness of states, central ministries and agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Tauktae and asked them to take every possible measure to ensure that p...

Delhi court dismisses Tahir Hussain's bail plea in two cases

A Delhi Court on Saturday dismissed the bail plea of former Aam Aadmi Party AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with two cases related to northeast Delhi violence. Dismissing the plea, the court said it is prima facie apparent that t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021