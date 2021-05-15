COVID-19:Goa sees 3,512 recoveries, 1,957 new cases, 58 deaths

Goa on Saturday reported 3,512 recoveries against 1,957 fresh coronavirus positive cases, while 58 patients died, a health department official said.

Goa's overall caseload now stands at 1,34,542 while the death toll reached 2,056, he said.

A total of 3,512 patients recovered during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Goa so far to 1,01,712, the official said, adding the coastal state is now left with 30,774 active cases.

With 5571 new tests, the total number of samples examined so far in Goa went up to 7,53,271, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,34,542, new cases 1,957, death toll 2,056, discharged 1,01,712, active cases 30,774, samples tested till date 7,53,271.

