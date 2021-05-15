Left Menu

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:57 IST
CM Rawat reviews preparations to fight COVID-19 in Chamoli

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat visited Gopeshwar on Saturday to review preparations to fight COVID-19 in Chamoli district and asked officials to complete installation of an oxygen generation plant at the district hospital here within two days.

He said there is no shortage of medical oxygen in the state. Oxygen plants are being set up in all districts to ensure there is no dearth of it even in future, he said.

It is also being imported from other states, he said.

Rawat also inspected the arrangements at a vaccination centre for people aged 18-44 years at the Gopeshwar government post-graduate college and said inoculating maximum number of people against the pandemic is the state government's priority.

Two hospitals each having 500 beds are being built in Rishikesh and Haldwani with the help of the DRDO which will soon be complete, the chief minister said, adding that the state government is trying to provide all possible health facilities to the people with help from the Centre.

