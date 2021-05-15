No decision yet on lockdown in Tripura: CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Saturday that no decision has been taken yet on imposing lockdown in any part of the state, even as COVID cases continued to jump.

Speaking to reporters while visiting COVID care facilities in the Sepahijala district, Deb said such a decision is taken when healthcare experts and the administration collectively feel the necessity.

''There is no decision on lockdown yet,'' he said, adding that all updates will be made public.

In the Sipahijala district, 200 new beds have been prepared at two COVID care facilities, and more than 1,400 beds are being prepared at two other centres.

Meanwhile, a door-to-door survey has started in three containment zones in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area.

The state government has decided to conduct rapid antigen tests in all houses in the AMC area, Health Department officials said.

Tripura recorded 449 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the tally to 40,055.

The number of active cases climbed to 3,781.

With three more fatalities, all in the West Tripura district, the death toll rose to 426.

Altogether 35,338 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state so far.

