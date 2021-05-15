Mumbai sees 1,447 new COVID-19 cases, 2,333 recoveries; 62 die

Mumbai on Saturday reported 1,447 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 62 deaths, taking the tally to 6,87,152 and the toll to 14,200, the city civic body said.

A total of 2,333 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the financial capital so far to 6,34,315, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

With 24,896 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 58,76,175, it said.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 92 per cent while the overall growth rate for the period from May 8 to 14 is 0.32 per cent, the BMC said.

The number of active containment zones in Mumbai reduced to 87 while 377 buildings remained sealed, it added.

