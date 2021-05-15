Left Menu

'Corona' curfew extended till May 24 in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-05-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 19:31 IST
'Corona' curfew extended till May 24 in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday extended till May 24 the curfew imposed across the union territory to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The curfew was scheduled to end on May 17.

“The Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts (districts) of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services,” the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a tweet on its official handle.

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 3,677 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally of infected persons to 2,40,467, while the death toll in the union territory rose to 3,090 with 63 more fatalities in a 24-hour period.

On April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

The UT also witnessed a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on April 24 till April 26.

On April 8, night curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts, which was extended to the municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the UT on April 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Tauktae intensifying, moving towards Gujarat, says IMD

Cyclonic storm Tauktae had intensified and was heading towards the coast of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Saturday evening.It would not affect Mu...

COVID-19: Nashik sees 1,851 cases, 30 deaths, 3,182 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,68,486 on Saturday after 1,851 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 30 deaths and 3,182 recoveries, an official said.The toll in the district is 4,070 and the recov...

Govt considering subsidy to offset rise in global prices of P&K fertilisers' raw material

The Centre on Saturday said it is considering subsidies to offset rise in global prices of raw materials of phosphatic and potassic PK fertilisers in a bid to ensure their availability to farmers at subsidised rates across the country. The ...

PM reviews preparedness on cyclone Tauktae, asks officials to take all measures to ensure safe evacuation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the preparedness of states, central ministries and agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Tauktae and asked them to take every possible measure to ensure that p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021