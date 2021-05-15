COVID-19: Nashik sees 1,851 cases, 30 deaths, 3,182 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,68,486 on Saturday after 1,851 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 30 deaths and 3,182 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district is 4,070 and the recovery count stands at 3,45,290, he added.

With 17,934 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 14,27,330, the official said.

