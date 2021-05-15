Left Menu

No denial of vaccine, essential services for lack of Aadhaar, says UIDAI

India in a day recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18 crore mark.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 19:45 IST
No denial of vaccine, essential services for lack of Aadhaar, says UIDAI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Saturday asserted that no one should be denied vaccine, medicine, hospitalisation or treatment just because they do not have an Aadhaar.

The UIDAI made it clear that Aadhaar should not be misused as an excuse for denial of any essential service. The statement assumes significance given the second severe wave of COVID-19 pandemic, which has swept through the nation.

In a statement, the UIDAI said there is a well-established exception handling mechanism (EHM) for Aadhaar, and that it should be followed to ensure delivery of benefits and services in the absence of the 12-digit biometric ID.

If a resident does not possess Aadhaar for some or the other reason, they must not be denied essential services as per Aadhaar Act.

''No one shall be denied vaccine, medicine, hospitalisation or treatment for want of Aadhaar,'' UIDAI said flagging certain reports which claimed that some essential services like hospitalisation, were being denied to the residents for want of Aadhaar.

If one does not have Aadhaar or if Aadhaar online verification is not successful due to some reason, the concerned agency or department has to provide the service as per specific norms laid out in Aadhaar Act, 2016, it informed.

The Aadhaar-issuing body has advised that in case of any such denial of service or benefit, the matter should be brought to the notice of the higher authorities of concerned departments.

The UIDAI emphasised that Aadhaar is meant to bring transparency and accountability in public service deliveries through effective use of technology and there are exception handling regulations issued by it through circular dated October 24, 2017, to ensure that no beneficiary is denied of benefits/services for the want of Aadhaar.

''Also, relevant provisions are there in the Aadhaar Act under Section 7 to ensure that there is no exclusion and no denials. Further, the Cabinet Secretariat OM dated 19 December 2017 has clearly explained the exception handling mechanism by using alternate means of identification for extending benefits and services to the residents who do not posses Aadhaar or in cases where Aadhaar authentication is not successful due to any reason,'' UIDAI said. India in a day recorded 3,26,098 COVID-19 cases that took the tally to 2,43,72,907, while 3,890 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 2,66,207, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18 crore mark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 136 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,659 new cases

Italy reported 136 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 182 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,659 from 7,567. Italy has registered 124,063 deaths linked to COVID-19 since i...

Corona curfew extended in UP till May 24

The Uttar Pradesh government decided on Saturday to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 24.A decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Earlier, the government had de...

Ecuador approves for use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Ecuador approved for emergency use Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF, responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Saturday.Ecuador joins a number of other nations of South America which...

Second wave of COVID-19 to impact blue-collar, gig jobs : Report

The second wave of the pandemic in the country is likely to have a short-term setback mostly affecting the blue-collar jobs and the gig or temporary workers especially in the retail, hospitality, aviation and construction industry, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021