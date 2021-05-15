Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-05-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 19:55 IST
Guj to set up over 250 PSA oxygen plants to tackle COVID-19 third wave

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said the state government plans to set up more than 250 pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen plants in the coming days keeping in mind a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rupani made the announcement while talking to reporters after inaugurating a 10 MT PSA oxygen plant set up by Banas Dairy for COVID-19 patients in Palanpur.

''In the coming days, more than 250 PSA oxygen plants will be set up across the state to generate 300 MT oxygen so that we get oxygen from the air directly whenever it is required during a possible third wave of the pandemic,'' the chief minister said.

Despite the increase in the daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state from 250 MT to 1,180 MT, the administration has ensured that hospitals received proper supply so that no patient died due to lack of oxygen, he said.

''I can say with confidence that no patient has died in hospitals in Gujarat due to lack of oxygen. The administration has worked day and night for two months to ensure proper supply of oxygen. Even in peak days in April, we made arrangements for quick supply to hospitals when needed,'' Rupani said.

The state government has made it mandatory for infected persons in rural areas to get admitted to a COVID-19 care centre set up in villages for at least 24 hours before the authorities either allow them to isolate themselves at home or continue treatment at these facilities, he said.

Patients will be allowed to go for home isolation only after the administration gives consent after checking the facilities available at their homes.

''This is necessary to ensure that patients do not spread the virus to others including their family members by moving around unnecessarily,'' he said.

Rupani further said that the COVID-19 situation in the state was under control, with the number of daily cases witnessing a decline.

Gujarat on Friday reported 9,995 COVID-19 cases and 104 deaths, which raised the tally of infections to 7,35,348 and toll to 8,944.

