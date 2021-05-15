COVID: 56 more deaths, 4,145 new cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,241 on Saturday with 56 more fatalities, while 4,145 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,57,862, a senior official said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 39,575, according to data updated till 7 pm.

The overall recoveries increased to 1,16,016 with 4,137 more people recovering from the infection, the official said. PTI DJI TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)