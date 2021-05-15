Telangana logs 4,298 COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths; black fungus cases traced

Telangana on Saturday reported 4,298 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.25 lakh while the toll stood at 2,928 with 32 casualties, even as a few black fungus cases were traced, a bulletin said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of COVID-19 cases with 601, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (328) and Rangareddy (267), the bulletin said.

The State has 53,072 active cases and over 64,000 samples were tested.

The total number of cumulative cases stood at 5,25,007 while with 6,026being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,69,007.

Cumulatively, over 1.40 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population were over 3.

76 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the State was 0.55 percent, while it was 1.1 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in the State was 89.33 percent, while it was 83.3 percent in the country.

Meanwhile, a few cases of black Fungus (mucormycosis)were traced and the ENT Hospital, Koti, here, would be the nodal center for admitting and treating the cases, an official release said.

There is a short supply of the drug Liposomal Amphotericin B used in treating these cases all over the country, and steps are being initiated to procure them, it said.

The State government is taking steps to tackle the Black Fungus disease and necessary advisories are being given to the government and private hospitals, the release said.

