Left Menu

Renuka Chowdhury hits back at Lekhi, says Congress is with farmers, youth, poor

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Saturday hit back on Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi for her remarks against the party and said Congress always stands with farmers and youth of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:25 IST
Renuka Chowdhury hits back at Lekhi, says Congress is with farmers, youth, poor
Senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury. (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Saturday hit back on Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi for her remarks against the party and said Congress always stands with farmers and youth of the country. Lekhi had alleged earlier in the day that "Congress' hands are always with black marketers and hoarders".

Chowdhury accused Lekhi to trying to divert attention from the "weakness of central government" in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic. "Congress is with the farmers, it is with the youth of the country, it is with the poor people. BJP always tries to divert the attention of the country from every weakness of the central government. Everyone knows what is the truth," Chowdhury told ANI.

She said it is for the government agencies to do an investigation. "Congress party is not in government. Did anyone stop you from investigating? Be it Kalra or anyone else, you should investigate and arrest him. Who is stopping to you," the Congress leader said.

Lekhi had alleged that businessman Navneet Kalra, who is facing probe in connection with a case of alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in two restaurants in South Delhi, has a "direct relation with Congress". "If you see his Facebook timeline, he blames PM for the pandemic. His restaurant's chef has pictures with Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. They call them India's first family," Lekhi said.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday refused to grant interim protection from arrest to Kalra in connection with the case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators. Delhi Police has registered a case under various sections dealing with cheating, disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant, criminal conspiracy and violating provisions of Essential Commodities Act following seizure of oxygen concentrators from restaurants in South Delhi.

The police had busted an alleged black-marketing racket during a raid and recovered 105 concentrators from two upscale restaurants in the Khan Market area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 136 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,659 new cases

Italy reported 136 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 182 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,659 from 7,567. Italy has registered 124,063 deaths linked to COVID-19 since i...

Corona curfew extended in UP till May 24

The Uttar Pradesh government decided on Saturday to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 24.A decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Earlier, the government had de...

Ecuador approves for use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Ecuador approved for emergency use Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF, responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Saturday.Ecuador joins a number of other nations of South America which...

Second wave of COVID-19 to impact blue-collar, gig jobs : Report

The second wave of the pandemic in the country is likely to have a short-term setback mostly affecting the blue-collar jobs and the gig or temporary workers especially in the retail, hospitality, aviation and construction industry, accordin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021