COVID surge: Assam imposes more restrictions

Assam government on Saturday announced further restrictions in urban and its adjacent areas, upto five km of its periphery, banning movement of people and vehicles from 12 noon to 5 am to contain the surge in COVID-19 positive cases.

Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, in his capacity as Chairperson of the State Disaster Management Authority, in an order directed that there will be a total ban on movement of individuals from 12 noon to 5 am except for those going for vaccinations, medical emergencies and engaged in essential services.

All shops and commercial establishments will have to be shut down at 11 am on all days.

All vehicles, other than the government vehicles and those exempted by an earlier order, will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula, to be decided by the district disaster management authorities, between 5 am to 12 noon.

There is no let-up in COVID surge in Assam which currently has 3,19,632 COVID-19 positive cases while 2,060 people have died due to the infection.

The number of active cases are 41,978 with 2,74,247 persons having recovered so far.

This restriction will, however, not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies, the order stated.

The order shall come into effect from 5 am of May 16 and will be applicable in urban and adjacent areas within five km radius from the periphery of municipal corporation, municipal boards and revenue towns.

The state government on May 12 had directed that all offices, religious places and weekly markets be shut for 15 days while there was total ban on movement of people from 2 pm to 5 am.

The state government on May 4 had advanced the night curfew to 6 p.m from 8 p.m to 5 a.m which was imposed on April 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)