Mamata's brother dies while undergoing treatment for COVID-19

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's younger brother Ashim Banerjee died on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital here, his family said.

He was 62.

Popular as 'Kali-da', Ashim Banerjee breathed his last around 9.20 am at the private hospital, the family said.

He had tested positive for coronavirus nearly a month ago and was admitted since then, an official of the hospital said.

''Ashim Banerjee had a few comorbidities, such as hypertension, which became a matter of concern for us as long as the treatment continued. His condition had also improved in between. However, he passed away today morning,'' the official said.

He was one of the six brothers of the chief minister.

The last rites were performed at the Nimtala crematorium in north Kolkata, following COVID protocols, family sources confirmed.

Family members and state minister Firhad Hakim were present at the crematorium during the last rites.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu conveyed his condolences to the chief minister on the death of her brother.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury also offered his condolences to the bereaved family.

