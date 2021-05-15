Left Menu

Goa: 20k kilo litre oxygen tank commissioned in GMCH

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 20,000 kilo litre oxygen tank was commissioned on Saturday in Goa Medical College and Hospital, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

He said the tank was shifted from Bicholim industrial estate and the move would reduce GMCH's dependence on oxygen cylinders.

The CM said this was the third such tank to be commissioned in the state amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the other two being in South Goa District Hospital and GMCH's super speciality block, both of which have 550 and 350 COVID- 19 patients respectively.

Several COVID-19 deaths have been reported between 2am and 6am in GMCH, with the state government telling the High Court that there were ''logistic issues'' related to supply of medical oxygen to patients.

However, queried on these ''dark hour'' deaths, GMCH dean Dr Shivananad Bandekar on Saturday said it would not be right to conclude that they took place due to drop in oxygen levels.

He added that identifying these deaths, which took place between 2am and 6am, in a separate manner was not correct as COVID-19 fatalities are taking place throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the chief minister said the positivity rate in the state had fallen from 51 per cent to 35 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

