Delhi govt has written to Dr Reddy's for 67 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine: Kejriwal

No response has come from their side as yet. Kejriwal said experience of many countries shows that coronavirus infection can be reduced through mass vaccination. He expressed hope that the vaccination programme in the country will pick up pace with the increased availability of jabs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:49 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Amid vaccine shortage faced by Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said his government has written to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for supply of around 67 lakh doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories launched Sputnik V -- the first foreign-made vaccine being used in the country -- on Friday.

Kejriwal's announcement came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier this week claimed that Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech has refused to provide additional doses to the national capital.

''We have asked for 67 lakh doses each of Covishield and Covaxin and have written to Dr Reddy's who are dealers of Sputnik in India for nearly the same quantity,'' Kejriwal told reporters.

The response from Dr Reddy's is awaited, he said.

''We have asked them (Dr Reddy's) how many doses and by what time they can provide. No response has come from their side as yet.'' Kejriwal said experience of many countries shows that coronavirus infection can be reduced through mass vaccination. He expressed hope that the vaccination programme in the country will pick up pace with the increased availability of jabs.

