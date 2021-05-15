Italy reports 136 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,659 new cases
Italy reported 136 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 182 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,659 from 7,567. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,805 from a previous 1,860. Some 294,686 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 298,186, the health ministry said.Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:53 IST
Italy reported 136 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 182 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,659 from 7,567. Italy has registered 124,063 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.15 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 12,493 on Saturday, against 13,050 a day earlier. There were 63 new admissions to intensive care units, against 99 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,805 from a previous 1,860.
Some 294,686 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 298,186, the health ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Italy
- Europe
- Britain
ALSO READ
Nepal reports 5,567 new cases of coronavirus; total figure touches 323,187: Health Ministry
Health Ministry warns against 'misplaced bravery', says 'we may be tired but virus isn't'
Over 3,000 children in Pak contracted COVID-19 in April, says health ministry
Over 16 crore Covid vaccine doses given to states, UTs for free: Health Ministry
Media reports alleging Centre hasn't placed any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines incorrect: Health Ministry