Left Menu

Best time to take COVID test is after 1-2 days of symptoms: Dr Lal PathLabs MD

Amid thrust to ramp up testing as the country deals with a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic, Dr Lal PathLabs Managing Director Dr Arvind Lal on Saturday said the best time to get a test done to check the presence of the virus is one or two days after manifestation of symptoms like fever, loss of smell or taste, breathing issues or diarrhea.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:53 IST
Best time to take COVID test is after 1-2 days of symptoms: Dr Lal PathLabs MD
Dr Lal Path Labs Managing Director Dr Arvind Lal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Amid thrust to ramp up testing as the country deals with a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the second wave of pandemic, Dr Lal PathLabs Managing Director Dr Arvind Lal on Saturday said the best time to get a test done to check the presence of the virus is one or two days after manifestation of symptoms like fever, loss of smell or taste, breathing issues or diarrhea.

Dr Lal said though RT-PCR test is considered gold-standard for detecting COVID-19, it may only detect around 70 per cent cases of infection. "The best time to take COVID-19 test is one or two days after symptoms like fever, loss of smell, taste, breathing issues or diarrhea set in. Though RT-PCR test is a gold-standard test in the world, it will detect only detect around 70 per cent cases of the infection," Dr Lal told ANI.

He said COVID-induced lockdown has to be maintained to keep the cases at bay and should be lifted after the country's positivity rate falls below 10 per cent or in ideal case below 5 per cent. "Our national positivity now is around 21 per cent. Therefore, the lockdown has to be maintained and can only be lifted once positivity rate falls below 10 per cent, 5 per cent would be ideal though. Hopefully the worst is behind us, but it would be futile to guess when the second wave would end," he said.

Dr Lal also spoke of factors that can have a bearing on the correctness of the lab result. "The technique of the test by the person who is taking the swab, the level of infectivity of a person, transportation conditions (of the swab), and the manner in which RT-PCR test is done, all these can affect the correctness of the result," he said.

With 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases and 3,53,299 recoveries, India recorded more recoveries than the new infections in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate of the country now stands at 83.50 per cent. With 3,890 more deaths, the toll due to the disease has gone up to 2,66,207. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India's Ganges -gov't document

Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government letter seen by Reuters says, in the first official acknowledgement of the alarming practice, which it said may stem from poverty and fear of the dis...

Complacency of the people, govt after first COVID wave led to present crisis: RSS chief

The complacency of the public and the government after the first wave of COVID-19 led to the present crisis, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday. Taking part in the Positivity Unlimited series, the RSS chief...

Italy reports 136 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,659 new cases

Italy reported 136 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 182 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,659 from 7,567. Italy has registered 124,063 deaths linked to COVID-19 since i...

Corona curfew extended in UP till May 24

The Uttar Pradesh government decided on Saturday to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 24.A decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Earlier, the government had de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021