Political parties, civil societies should unitedly fight against COVID: Jitendra Singh

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, dispatched the second consignment of COVID-related material for his Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:55 IST
Union minister Jitendra Singh Saturday said all political parties and civil societies should unitedly fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, at this hour of calamity, we are expected to leave all the other issues, priorities or agendas aside and strive for the survival of humanity, according to an official statement. Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, dispatched the second consignment of COVID-related material for his Lok Sabha constituency of Udhampur-Kathua-Doda in Jammu and Kashmir.

While sending off the carriage carrying separate kits, he said that among the various items included are 80,000 face masks and nearly 1,000 packs of hand sanitisers, besides a wide range of accessories and articles for use in COVID pandemic. Singh asked all political parties and senior members of civil society to rise above all differences and unitedly fight COVID. He said, because of the lockdown conditions, the transportation of the material to his constituency and then its further distribution in different parts including far-flung regions is not an easy task. ''However, with the cooperation of our constituency team and youth colleagues, we have undertaken this task of reaching out, wherever we can, in spite of the fact that Udhampur-Kathua-Doda constituency is a very widely stretched constituency with varied topography and difficult terrains,'' he said. Following the dispatch of second consignment, Singh said, he will try to send more material also in future as well, as far as feasible. From time-to-time, depending upon the requirement and demand, we are trying to arrange such material from different sources and sending it to different parts of the region up to block and panchayat level, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry quoted Singh as saying.

