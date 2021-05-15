COVID-19 in TN: 33,658 new cases, 303 deaths reported

Chennai, May 15 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 33,658 new COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far.

The cases, including seven returnees from various destinations, pushed the caseload to 15,65,035 while a record 303 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 17,359.

According to a medical bulletin, 20,905 people were discharged today, taking the tally to 13,39,887 leaving 2,07,789 active infections.

Chennai accounted for 6,640 new infections totalling 4,32,344 till date.

The metropolis leads also in the number of fatalities at 5,703.

The number of samples tested today were 1,64,945 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,49,50,403.

Besides Chennai, Chengalpet added 2,013 cases, Coimbatore 3,124, Kancheepuram 1,521, Kanyakumari 1,237, Madurai 1,231, Tiruvallur 1,551, Tiruppur 1,008, Tiruchirappalli 1,263 while remaining districts clocked new infections in triple digits.

Ariyalur saw 254 new cases, Cuddalore 719, Dharmapuri 289, Dindigul 458, Erode 827, Kallakurichi 312, Karur 347, Krishnagiri 680, Nagapattinam 566, Namakkal 639, Nilgiris 330, Perambalur 178, Pudukottai 359, Ramanathapuram 399, Ranipet 439 and Salem 829.

Sivagangai recorded 249, Tenkasi 424, Thanjavur 665, Theni 502, Thirupathur 458, Thiruvannamalai 612, Thiruvarur 340, Tuticorin 896, Tirunelveli 661, Vellore 549, Villupuram 519 and Virudhunagar 570, the bulletin said.

Of the 303 deceased, 75 were without any pre-existing illness and they included a 23-year-old woman from Krishnagiri who succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia, the bulletin said.

