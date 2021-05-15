Ecuador approves for use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

Ecuador approves for use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccineReuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:00 IST
Ecuador approved for emergency use Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Saturday.
"Ecuador joins a number of other nations of South America which have included Sputnik V in their coronavirus vaccine portfolios," Kirill Dmitriev, the head of RDIF, said in a statement.
