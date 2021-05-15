Left Menu

Covishield stock to last 6 days for 45+ age group after Delhi received its 1.73 lakh doses:Atishi

Atishi had on Friday said the stock of Covishield will last for another two days but the new stock has improved the situation.A government panel had recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine to 12-16 weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government received over 1.73 lakh doses of Covishield on Saturday and the stocks of this vaccine will last for another six days for the 45 plus age group as well as frontline and health care workers, AAP MLA Atishi said.

She said the stocks of Covaxin will last for another three days. Atishi had on Friday said the stock of Covishield will last for another two days but the new stock has improved the situation.

A government panel had recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine to 12-16 weeks. Those whose vaccination is due this month will not be administered vaccine and will only be be given the dose according to the new guidelines, a government official said.

''A fresh stock, including 1,73,760 doses of Covishield arrived today for those above 45 years of age, and healthcare and frontline workers. For this segment, the total doses of Covishield we have received have now increased to 31,02,450, and for Covaxin the total doses received are now at 13,91,800,'' she said while issuing the vaccination bulletin. We are hoping that the next installment of Covaxin will arrive soon from the central government for this segment, she said. ''For those between the 18-44 years age group, Covaxin stock has nearly ended and Covishield stock for this category is left for another eight days,'' she said. There was no vaccination on Friday since it was a holiday owing to Eid.

The total doses administered in the national capital stands 43,72,747. Out of these, nearly 10,08,620 people have received both their shots and are fully vaccinated, she said.

