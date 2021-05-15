Left Menu

Britain tests, vaccinates to contain variant

Britain is deploying public health officials, supported by the army, to distribute coronavirus tests door-to-door in two northern England towns to help contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens lockdown-easing plans. Cases of a strain first identified in India have more than doubled in a week.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:36 IST
Britain tests, vaccinates to contain variant

Britain is deploying public health officials, supported by the army, to distribute coronavirus tests door-to-door in two northern England towns to help contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens lockdown-easing plans. Cases of a strain first identified in India have more than doubled in a week. Government scientific advisers say the variant is likely more transmissible than the U.K.'s dominant strain, though it's unclear by how much. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that the variant “could be a serious disruption to our progress.” He says the next stage of lockdown-easing measures will take place as planned on Monday but warned the variant might delay plans to lift all restrictions on June 21. Labour Party lawmaker Yvette Cooper said the government had not barred visitors arriving from India until April 23, a decision that let in “many hundreds of new variant cases.” More than two-thirds of British adults have received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 37% have had both doses. The government is shortening the gap between doses for people over 50 from 12 to eight weeks in a bid to give them more protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 stranded fishermen off Kannur rescued by Indian Coast Guard

Three fishermen were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard ICG who were stranded in a marooned Indian Fishing Boat IFB Badhriyain as the cyclone Tauktae ravaged the sea off Kannur. In a swift and daring operation on the night of May 14, 2021, I...

Brazil halts Sinovac vaccine production as China is not sending ingredients

Brazil has stopped production of Sinovac vaccine as China is reportedly not sending ingredients due to diplomatic ill-will over criticism of China. Brazil has run out of raw materials to produce Sinovac Biotech Ltds Covid-19 vaccine as a su...

Myanmar frees Japanese journalist as gesture to Tokyo

An arrested Japanese reporter returned home Friday after being released by Myanmars ruling junta in what it called a gesture of friendship to Japan.Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Yuki Kitazumi was released after efforts by...

Goa adds Baricitinib medicine to COVID-19 treatment protocol

The health department in Goa is working on an additional treatment protocol with the introduction of Baricitinib medicine for COVID-19 patients, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.He said the medicine would ensure patient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021