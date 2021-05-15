Left Menu

Haryana on Saturday reported 144 coronavirus deaths and 9,676 fresh cases, pushing the states infection count to 6,85,312, according to a Health Department bulletin.So far, 6,546 people have died from the infection in the state.

144 deaths, 9,676 fresh virus cases in Haryana

Haryana on Saturday reported 144 coronavirus deaths and 9,676 fresh cases, pushing the state’s infection count to 6,85,312, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 6,546 people have died from the infection in the state. On Saturday, 18 COVID patients died in Gurgaon, 16 in Hisar, 13 in Jind, 10 in Rohtak and nine each in Faridabad and Ambala districts.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases were Gurgaon (1,691), Faridabad (867), Hisar (773) and Sonipat (739).

Currently, the state has 95,946 active cases. So far, 5,82,820 people have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.36 per cent while the recovery rate is 85.04 per cent.

