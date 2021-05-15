Left Menu

Mizoram to form research team for scientific study on COVID-19 second wave

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:44 IST
The Mizoram government on Saturday decided to form a research team comprising medical experts and scientists to conduct a scientific study on the second wave of COVID-19, an official statement said.

A meeting of officials from health, disaster management, and rehabilitation departments, police officers, and representatives of Zoram Medical College (ZMC), Indian Medical Association (IMA), and Non-Government Hospital Association presided over by Health Minister Dr. Lalthangliana decided to form the team.

Lalthangliana told the meeting that an in-depth scientific study and research on the second wave of COVID-19 is necessary as it is completely different from the first wave.

''A scientific study on the nature of the second wave is crucial to devise measures and know our future course of action to tackle the pandemic,'' he said.

The proposed team will comprise a group of experts from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), IMA, ZMC, and Mizoram University (MZU), it said.

Patients in the second wave of COVID-19 presented different features, which were never witnessed during the pandemic last year, he added.

According to a report given by the police contact tracing team at the meeting, COVID-19 positive cases were reported from 65 villages or localities in all 11 districts between May 1 and May 14.

The infection rate was highest among persons in the age group of 2130 years as at least 587 people in this bracket were found infected with COVID-19 during May 1 and May 14, it said.

Besides, 249 children below 10 years, 13 elderly people above 80 years, 113 people in the age group of 61-80 years, and 352 in the age group of 11-20 years have also tested positive for COVID-19 during the same period, it said.

PTI COR MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

