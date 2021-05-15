Left Menu

SII doing best to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production, says CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:01 IST
Serum Institute of India (SII) is doing its best to ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to cater todemand in the country, Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday.

Responding to a tweet by JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Poonawalla said the vaccine major is doing itsbest to introduce vaccines on priority for the Indian market.

''Yes@sajjanjindal, we at @SerumInstIndia are doing our best toramp up production & launch new vaccines on priority for India. We aregrateful for @TheJSWGroup efforts in trying to fulfill India’smedical oxygen needs as we stand together in this fight against this pandemic,''Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Earlier Sajjan Jindal hadtweeted while tagging SII, Poonawalla , Bharat Biotech and its ManagingDirector Krishna Ella: ''The only way we can win the #FightAgainstCOVID19in India is to vaccinate everybody. Great to see @SerumInstIndia @adarpoonawalla and@BharatBiotech @krishnaella ramping up theircapacities.” Both SII and Bharat Biotech are in theforefront of supplying COVID-19 vaccines in the country even as the second wave ofthe pandemic continues to ravage various states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

