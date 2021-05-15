Left Menu

DDCA offers its premises for fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:01 IST
The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley has written to state government, offering the premises of the Arun Jaitley Stadium to be used as a vaccination site in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jaitley confirmed that he has written a letter to the government and his office has received a reply as well.

''I had written that if they feel that they require a centre for vaccination, the DDCA premises can be used till Normalcy returns,'' Jaitley told PTI on Saturday.

''In our stadium premises we have facility where 10,000 people can be vaccinated per day. If they want, till the time there is some semblance of normalcy, they can use it till cricketing activity resumes.'' He said that he has got a reply that ''chief secretary will look into the matter.'' In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Centre had last month announced a 'liberalised and accelerated' Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1.

Now, everyone above the age of 18 are eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

