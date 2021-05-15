Govt should take decisive actions to ramp up COVID vaccines production: Sangita Reddy

Apollo Hospitals Group Joint MD Sangita Reddy on Saturday urged the government to take decisive actions to ramp up production of COVID vaccines and streamline the inoculation processes to include citizens who do not have access to the internet.

''I urge @PMOIndia 2 take Bold & decisive actions to ramp up #COVID #vaccines & streamline inoculation processes to include citizens who do not have access 2 #internet/ #cowin app Allowing #walkin regis at #vaccination centres will help #VaccinationDrive, '' Reddy said in a post on micro-blogging site Twitter.

She was reacting to a report that said that India's technocratic approach to vaccination is excluding the digitally-deprived.

The Union health ministry on Friday said that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 18 crore.

