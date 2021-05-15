Left Menu

Odisha govt forms high-level advisory committee for COVID management

The Odisha government on Saturday constituted a high-level advisory committee led by K Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) to suggest measures to tackle the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and to strategise the vaccination drive.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:21 IST
The Odisha government on Saturday constituted a high-level advisory committee led by K Srinath Reddy, president, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) to suggest measures to tackle the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and to strategise the vaccination drive. The Chief Secretary to the state government Suresh Chandra Mahapatra during a briefing informed about the high-level advisory committee.

"The expert committee will advise the state government on vaccination and management of COVID-19 including the necessary infrastructure, like ICU, ventilators, and manpower. On the basis of the recommendation of the expert panel, the government will take measures for the treatment of COVID patients," Mahapatra said. "We have observed that in this second wave of the pandemic, children were more prone to the disease. The expert committee will also suggest the necessary measures to save the children from the infection," the chief secretary said.

The Committee consists of eminent health care personalities like Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayan Hrudayalaya Health Group in Bengaluru, Dr Ramakanta Panda, Director of Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai, Dr Subrat Acharya, Eminent Gastroenterologist and President of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr Lalit Kant, former Deputy Director-General of ICMR and eminent epidemiologist, Dr Mrudula Phadke, an eminent Pediatrician and former VC of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences. Dr CBK Mohanty, DMET, Government of Odisha will be the convenor of the Committee. (ANI)

