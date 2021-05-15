Left Menu

COVID-19 cases surge in rural Bihar, villagers allege lack of treatment facilities

Not only the cities and towns, but rural Bihar too is in the grip of COVID-19.

Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:22 IST
Visuals from Lodipur village in Bihar's Patna. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Not only the cities and towns, but rural Bihar too is in the grip of COVID-19. The villagers at Lodipur village near the state capital Patna allege there are no facilities for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the village.

Amarjit Kumar Sinha, a villager, told ANI that they mostly depend on pastoral medicines. "Some of the people in the village have been infected by the COVID-19. The infected people consult the doctors in the village and take medicines. Some people have recovered from the infection," Sinha said.

He further said, "The villagers fear that the private hospital will charge a large amount of money and there is no place in the government hospitals. This is why rather than going to the city, we prefer treatment at the village." "No facilities from the side of the state government have reached the village. We follow the guidelines prescribed by the doctors here and isolate ourselves after being treated," he added.

Sinha also told ANI that he went to the government hospital for vaccination but returned back due to a crowd as he feared infection. Another villager Pramod Choudhary said that the villagers wear masks, use hand sanitizers and take home remedies to avoid COVID infection.

"There are people in the village who are infected from the COVID-19. I went to get vaccinated but there I was informed about pre-registration. I do not have an android phone where I can register," he said. "I urge the government to pay attention towards the village. There is no medicine and any other facilities at the village," he said.

According to official data, there are 89,564 active COVID-19 cases in Bihar and the cumulative cases in the state have mounted to 5,44,445. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

