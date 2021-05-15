UP: Two doctors die from coronavirus

Two doctors posted at primary health centres in Firozabad succumbed to COVID-19, officials said on Saturday. DM Chandra Vijay Singh said Dr Virendra Kumar, a resident of Mainpuri district, was posted at the Didamai primary health centre and tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21, after which he was admitted to a medical college here. Later, he was shifted to Lucknow's King George's Medical University, where he died on Saturday. Dr Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Agra, had contracted the infection almost 25 days ago. He was admitted to a medical college here, from where he was referred to SN Medical College, Agra, where he died, the DM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)