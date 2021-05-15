Left Menu

Punjab to demand more oxygen tankers from Centre

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:33 IST
Punjab to demand more oxygen tankers from Centre

The Punjab government on Saturday said it will demand additional oxygen tankers from the Centre to speed up the supply chain of the life-saving gas in the state.

Besides, Punjab has also expedited the process of procuring its own oxygen tankers from different parts of the country and abroad, said Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan. Mahajan stated this after chairing a meeting to review the availability of oxygen and taking stock of the ongoing initiatives to check the spread of coronavirus here, according to an official statement.

Briefing the present status of the supply chain of oxygen to Punjab from different parts of the country, Principal Secretary (Transport) K Siva Prasad said efforts have also been intensified to bring oxygen tankers from Belgium and Australia.

''Hopefully, the supply of oxygen tankers from Australia and Belgium will reach Punjab soon,'' he added.

Rahul Tiwari, who is supervising the Oxygen Control Room, said Punjab's first oxygen express train left for Bokaro in Jharkhand on Saturday morning to pick up its 80 metric tonne (MT) quota of oxygen, which would further strengthen the stock of life-saving medical supplies in the state.

He said the services of state-owned Markfed were being used to further speed up the process of oxygen procurement and ensure that there was no shortage of the life-saving gas in the state.

Principal Secretary, Water Supply and Sanitation, Jaspreet Talwar, while sharing the district-wise information of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants, said a total of 44 PSA plants would be set up in Punjab at a cost of Rs 4.71 crore for which several NGOs and big companies have come forward to help the state government in this endeavour.

Regarding the status of oxygen concentrators in the state, the chief secretary was informed that Punjab has around 1,060 concentrators at present, which were being distributed in the districts as per the requirement, while more concentrators would be available soon and would be sent to the districts as per the need.

Mahajan directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all the hospitals in which COVID patients were being treated.

She ordered the PSPCL to also ensure uninterrupted power supply to the new hospitals, which have been set up or were being set up by the NGOs. Directions were also issued to the Public Works Department (PWD) to provide more basic facilities to the three government colleges-cum-hospitals in the state and the Mohali hospital, which has been turned into an exclusive Covid care facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza after media strike

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken about the situation with Gaza.According to a statement from Netanyahus office, the Israeli leader updated Biden on the developments and actions that Israel has ta...

Adhere to approved categories of frontline workers for vaccination: Centre to states

The Centre has asked states and union territories to refrain from approving additional categories as frontline workers for vaccination, and recommended doing so using only vaccines procured directly by them.The missive from Union Health Sec...

J-K Industries and Commerce Dept facilitates supply of 38,000 oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Jammu

The Industries and Commerce Departments coronavirus war room has facilitated the supply of 38,299 oxygen cylinders to various health institutions in Jammu region in 14 days, an official spokesman said. Government Medical College GMC Hospita...

PM Modi holds high-level meeting to review preparedness on cyclone 'Tauktae'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a high-level meeting here on Saturday to review the preparedness of states and central agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Tauktae. India Meteorological Department IMD infor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021