Britain reports 2,027 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Britain reports 2,027 new COVID-19 cases, seven deathsReuters | London | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:33 IST
Britain reported 2,027 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, as well as a further seven deaths within 28 days of a positive test.
The official data also showed that 36.32 million people had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
