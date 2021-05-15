Britain reports 2,027 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Britain reported 2,027 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, as well as a further seven deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

The official data also showed that 36.32 million people had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

