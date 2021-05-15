Left Menu

Vaccination drive will not be halted during complete lockdown in WB: Chief Secretary

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:36 IST
Vaccination drive will not be halted during complete lockdown in WB: Chief Secretary

The ongoing vaccination process in West Bengal will not be stalled during the complete lockdown period starting Sunday morning till May 30, chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Saturday.

He said that inoculation of the people would remain the priority of the state government though closure of certain activities would equally be given importance given the sudden surge in the COVID cases.

''Vaccination is our priority. Closure of certain activities is also a priority, we have to marry the two priorities, that is what we are all trying to do.

''Vaccination centres will be kept open and we have to manage our own transport,'' he added.

Meanwhile, despite the meagre supply of vaccines, the state government has decided to continue with its inoculation process dividing the population in the state into two halves, a senior official at the state government said.

While the first lot would the common people, the second one would be the super spreaders, he said, ''Now, we want to give priority to vaccinating the superspreaders who are responsible for spreading the virus.

The hospitals and the CMOHs will decide on the inoculation of the common people, we are chalking out the plans to vaccinate these superspreaders by talking to the district magistrates,'' he told PTI.

Till Thursday, 1,25,60,168 people have been vaccinated in Bengal, an official of the state health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza after media strike

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken about the situation with Gaza.According to a statement from Netanyahus office, the Israeli leader updated Biden on the developments and actions that Israel has ta...

Adhere to approved categories of frontline workers for vaccination: Centre to states

The Centre has asked states and union territories to refrain from approving additional categories as frontline workers for vaccination, and recommended doing so using only vaccines procured directly by them.The missive from Union Health Sec...

J-K Industries and Commerce Dept facilitates supply of 38,000 oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Jammu

The Industries and Commerce Departments coronavirus war room has facilitated the supply of 38,299 oxygen cylinders to various health institutions in Jammu region in 14 days, an official spokesman said. Government Medical College GMC Hospita...

PM Modi holds high-level meeting to review preparedness on cyclone 'Tauktae'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a high-level meeting here on Saturday to review the preparedness of states and central agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Tauktae. India Meteorological Department IMD infor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021