J-K Industries and Commerce Dept facilitates supply of 38,000 oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Jammu

The Industries and Commerce Department's coronavirus war room has facilitated the supply of 38,299 oxygen cylinders to various health institutions in Jammu region in 14 days, an official spokesman said. ''Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu alone has been supplied 15,052 cylinders from May 2 to May 15 in view of core rush in this premier health institution," the spokesman said.

He said the Department of Industries and Commerce had taken the charge of oxygen supply to health institutions on a war footing keeping in view the spike in COVID-19 cases.

