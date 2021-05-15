Left Menu

17.14 lakh more doses given; 18.22 cr jabs so far

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:59 IST
17.14 lakh more doses given; 18.22 cr jabs so far
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 17.14 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses were administered on Saturday and the number of jabs given in the country so far rose to 18.22 crore, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, 5.58 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose and 48.22 lakh such people got the shot across the country since the start of the Phase 3 vaccination drive.

On Day 120 of the vaccination drive on May 15, 17,14,247 vaccine doses were given. It includes 11.19 lakh beneficiaries for the first dose and 5.95 lakh for the second, the ministry said in a statement.

The total number of doses rose to 18,21,99,668, it said.

Out of the total beneficiaries, 96.42 lakh workers have taken the first dose and 66.41 lakh such people got the second; 1.44 crore frontline workers got the first jab, while 81.86 lakh such beneficiaries got the second.

Among the 45-60 age group, 5.72 crore people got the first dose and 90.63 lakh got the second.

Among those above 60 years, 5.45 crore people took the first dose and 1.78 crore got the second.

''The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level,'' the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 21 new COVID deaths in Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.The states...

Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with Abbas

U.S. President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza on Saturday and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, the official Palestinian news ag...

PM Modi should address the nation in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the nation immediately in view of exponential surge in coronavirus cases and apprise citizens of the road map to deal with the...

Racist attacks revive Asian American studies programme demand

As Dartmouth College sophomore Nicholas Sugiarto flipped through the course catalog last semester, two words caught his eye Asian American. The 19-year-old Chinese Indonesian American didnt know Asian American-focused classes were even an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021